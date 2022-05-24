RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.27. 114,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

