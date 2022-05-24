RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. 10,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.69 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

