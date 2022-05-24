RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

