RB Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 106.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 173,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 305,667 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.70.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

