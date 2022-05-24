RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. 63,902,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

