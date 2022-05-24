RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 62,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,986 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,810 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 189,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

