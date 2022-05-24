RB Capital Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. 16,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

