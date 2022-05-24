Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.78). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.54) to ($8.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.36) to ($5.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

