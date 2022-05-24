Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 9.57.

RDBX stock opened at 5.77 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

