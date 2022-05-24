Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $676.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,960. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $681.48 and its 200 day moving average is $646.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

