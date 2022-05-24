Relite Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Relite Finance has a market cap of $346,830.15 and $166.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relite Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 66,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,863,955 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relite Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relite Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.