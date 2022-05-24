ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SOL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,210. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $296.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

