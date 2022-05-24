Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $72.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.38. 1,183,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,691. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

