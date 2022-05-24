Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,861 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

