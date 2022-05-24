Reviewing SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -58.23% -14.70% -12.86% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

86.5% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $110.56 million 5.68 -$57.69 million ($1.80) -9.45 SeqLL $210,000.00 38.88 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quanterix and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quanterix currently has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 159.85%. SeqLL has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.68%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Quanterix.

Summary

SeqLL beats Quanterix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. The company also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assay kits and other consumables such as reagents. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

