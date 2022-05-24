Revomon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $80,540.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

