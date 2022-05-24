Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,344. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

