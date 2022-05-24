RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,539. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

