Ritocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $98,581.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 266.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,749.22 or 0.84714411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00517976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.90 or 1.45911592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,699,470,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,177,181 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

