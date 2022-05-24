Rivulet Capital LLC Has $225.18 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,050 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for about 10.5% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of NICE worth $225,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.79. 201,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.68. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

