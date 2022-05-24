Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 716,228 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rivulet Capital LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,228 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 9.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Dollar Tree worth $192,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

