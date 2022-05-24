Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

RHI stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. 16,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,733. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.