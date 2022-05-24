Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,770 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. 16,261,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.