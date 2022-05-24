Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,898 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.00. 33,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.28. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

