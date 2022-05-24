Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,366 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,702,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,381,610,000 after buying an additional 1,639,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 20,254,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,823,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

