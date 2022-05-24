Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,683 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $42,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,535. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

