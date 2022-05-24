Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.66. 120,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

