Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.94. The stock had a trading volume of 81,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,230. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

