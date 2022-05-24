Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $107.39 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,644 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Elanco Animal Health worth $107,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,612. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

