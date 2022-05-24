Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $198.65 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $198,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

