Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,622,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. 43,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,447. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

