Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $32.52 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.56% of SLM worth $32,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SLM by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 143,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,255. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

