Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $75.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $75,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. 7,281,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,869. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.