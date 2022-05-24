Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,980 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Trimble worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

TRMB stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,663. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

