Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 93,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,113,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

