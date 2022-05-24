Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 53,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

