Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 26,375 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $163,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $22.05 on Monday, reaching $335.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

