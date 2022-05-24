Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,812,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

