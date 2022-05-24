Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $1.90 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00006449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $1.41 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,341,137 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

