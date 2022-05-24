Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

