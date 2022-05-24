RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)
