Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$29.38 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

RUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.61.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

