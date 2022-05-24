Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a 1 year low of $173.64 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

