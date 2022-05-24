SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.47

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 12635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.40.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.