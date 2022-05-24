Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall Purchases 1,000 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,954,699.28.
William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, William Wignall acquired 2,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,720.00.
Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
