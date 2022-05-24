Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $544.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $544.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

