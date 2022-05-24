Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.45% of Cousins Properties worth $87,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

