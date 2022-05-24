Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $82,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $5,982,105. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.