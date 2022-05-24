Schroder Investment Management Group Has $85.52 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $85,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

