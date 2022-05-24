Schroder Investment Management Group Has $91.51 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $91,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04.
TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
